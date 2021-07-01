Philipsburg Boro dog park nearing completion

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A new dog park in Philipsburg is almost ready to open to the public.

The $10,000 project will offer a large area for dog owners in the area to take their furry friends to run around.

The park will replace what used to be a parking lot located off Route 322, which was once filled with shopping carts and other trash.

Philipsburg Boro manager Joel Watson said the dog park will likely open to the public later this summer. Residents will be welcomed by newly seeded grass, new benches located across the park and three gazebos, which Watson said will be built in the near future.

“People are excited about it. They walk dogs over in the cold stream recreation area. They were excited to have a place where you can come in and let them off the leash,” Watson said. “Some people have dogs that are a bit more excitable or just like to run, or maybe don’t listen so well. In here you can just let it off the leash.”

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you



