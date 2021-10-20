Philadelphia man faces drug charges in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Philadelphia man faces drug-related charges after police found drugs on his person and in his bags when he was arrested for disorderly conduct in Johnstown.

Arnold Miller, 40, was arrested on Oct. 17 after police found him standing in the street on Coleman Avenue and yelling at a woman. Miller was placed under arrest for disorderly conduct after continuing to yell at the woman as he waited for his ride to show up.

When placed under arrest Miller had a prescription bottle, a bottle of unmarked pills and a partially-smoked blunt in his possession. Once he was taken into custody police searched his bag and found marijuana, baggies, a scale and $1,946 in cash.

Miller’s bag also reportedly had ecstasy pills, packaging materials, oxycodone and a scale. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 28.