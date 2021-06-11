Philadelphia man arrested after police find meth, fentanyl

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Philadelphia man is in jail after police say a search of a Fourth Avenue home in Altoona turned up $23,000 in cash, three ounces of methamphetamine and 11 grams of fentanyl.

The search Monday led to the arrest of Malik Hill, who police indicated in court documents was supplying the drugs and was known as “L.” Hill allegedly charged $10,500 for a pound of meth and 100 per gram of fentanyl, according to his arrest papers.

Altoona police said the investigation into Hill remains ongoing. He was charged with felony counts of drug delivery, conspiracy, criminal use of a communication facility and dealing in proceeds of illegal activity along with misdemeanor drug possession.

Hill remains in Blair County Prison with bail set at $250,000 cash. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 23.