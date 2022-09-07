HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Industries across the nation are feeling the effects of labor shortages, and work in the healthcare sector is no different.

As workforce challenges continue to grow, the Pennsylvania Health Care Association’s Day of Caring highlighted nursing home workers at Embassy of Woodland Park nursing facility in Huntingdon County.

“We wanted to come here to show our appreciation to you,” PHCA President and CEO Zach Shamberg said.

The Woodland Park facility, in Orbisonia, cares for more than 115 residents and employs over 140 workers.

“Long-term care facilities are being forced to turn away vulnerable residents simply because they don’t have enough staff,” Shamberg said. “To put it simply, we need to appreciate and support those on the front lines, especially in Pennsylvania.”

State Senator Judy Ward (R-Blair) and Representative Rich Irvin (R-Huntingdon) spent the morning with residents and workers, touching on legislative advancements impacting nursing homes across the state.

“This year’s budget included a $515,000,000 investment in these facilities, including a 17.5% Medicaid rate increase and $157,000,000 in American Rescue Plan funds for nursing homes assisted living communities and personal care homes,” Ward said.

Even with these advancements, workers and PHCA representatives said the support needs to continue to deliver care long-term.

“Sometimes I don’t feel like nursing or healthcare, in general, gets enough recognition, especially with everything going on,” Director of Nursing at Woodland Park Stephanie Zook said. “This type of event here, with the Senator here, Rich Irvin here, it definitely projects to the staff that people are listening. People do care and people do know what they are going through right now.”