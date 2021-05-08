Pharmacy sees patients more comfortable taking covid-19 vaccine

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — One pharmacy in Blair County said people seem to be getting more comfortable with the idea of getting their covid-19 vaccine.

Duncansville Pharmacy is taking walk-ins to anyone over the age of 18.

They have enough Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccine for about 200 people per week and while traffic has slowed down, the pharmacy said they are averaging 10 to 20 shots per day.

“I think a lot of more people who are hesitant at first are coming forward because everybody’s doing it, we’ve had really good feedback, we haven’t had any incidents of allergic reactions, and I think people are getting used to the idea and the vaccine in general,” Duncansville Pharmacy Manager Abby Hirko said.

Duncansville Pharmacy offers the vaccine on weekdays from 8 am to 5 pm. If you don’t want to go inside, the pharmacy said they can even come out to your car to give you your shot.