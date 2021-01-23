Pharmacy in Elk County to hold mass vaccination clinic

ELK COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The demand for COVID-19 vaccinations is on the rise, and one local pharmacy plans to put in extra hours to immunize people now eligible for their shots.

St. Marys Pharmacy will hold a mass clinic Sunday at the Elk County Catholic High School to vaccinate almost 2,000 Pennsylvanians.

The pharmacy has been preparing to get a whole month’s worth of vaccinations done in one day tomorrow, the pharmacy said this wouldn’t have been possible without the help of many members of the community.

“It’s going to take at least 50 people to pull off this event so we are very thankful, we had a lot of community outreach, a lot of nurses call and say how can I help, the paramedic, the ambulance, the civil air patrol, some clubs that are donating their time,” Director of St. Marys Pharmacy, Molly Beimel said.

There will also be 10 pharmacists and pharmacy interns with St. Marys Pharmacy that will be doing the vaccinations.

All of the paperwork is completed online and is printed out before the patient’s arrival to make the process as quick and smooth as possible.

“They’ll enter the school on the furthest door on the right, and it will be a one-way flow through the school, and we are asking them not to enter no more than 5 min prior to their appointment,” Beimel said.

The pharmacy normally has the capability to vaccinate 500 patients a week, but when the list in phase 1A grew, the Director of St. Marys Pharmacy, Molly Beimel asked the department of health for more vaccines to accommodate the high demand.

The owner, Frank Straub said they are recieving more interest in the vaccine than they were expecting. They currently have 8,000 vaccination requests and almost 3,000 emails with questions.

“People are very anxious to get the vaccine, at first we wondered if people we’re going to accept it but now I think everyone is believing that they should have a vaccine and they should I think it’s very important,” Straub said.

If you qualify for the vaccine and were not able to get an appointment for the mass vaccination Sunday, St. Marys has additional vaccine, so you can make an appointment to get it in their store.