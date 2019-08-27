Pharmacist Peter Kreckel talks about preparing for allergy season

ALTOONA, PA (WTAJ)- If you’re someone who gets allergies, you may not want to open your windows just yet. The weather is getting cooler, which means you might want to save by turning the air conditioner off and cracking open a few windows.

According to Pharmacist Peter A. Kreckel, Central PA is known for having large amounts of pollen grains. He says that spring and summer produce plenty of molds that take until October to freeze.

During the fall, ragweed plants can produce up to one billion pollen grains, causing allergic reactions. These plants can usually be found in large fields or mountains.

To better protect yourself, Kreckel says to take your allergy medicine now and stay consistent throughout the season.