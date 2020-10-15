Pets Come First waiving adoption fee for cats, kittens through end of month

CENTRE HALL, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Centre County animal shelter is hosting an event where they are encouraging the community to adopt their cats and kittens.

Pets Come First will waive adoption fees for all cats and kittens as a part of their “Purr Pumpkins Fest” that started today.

The event was made possible by grants from the ASPCA and Stocker Subaru in State College.

The shelter says having events like these will help free up space to take in sheltered animals.

“Having this event is really going to boost how much we can do for the community because the more space we create the more animals we can take in,” said Amber Ashmore, Kennel Attendant for Pets Come First.

The adoption fee will be waived Thursday through Saturday for only cats and kittens until October 31.

For more information on the event, visit the Pets Come First Facebook page.