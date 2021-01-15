Petition objects to Hollidaysburg schools going back to full in-person learning

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A narrow vote by the Hollidaysburg school board means that students will be returning for full in-person learning on January 19, 2021.

Since that action, those who oppose the plans have started a petition. It states that the state health department recommends counties like Blair– that have “substantial” levels of covid-19 transmission– adopt fully remote teaching.

Todd Russell, President of the Hollidaysburg teachers’ union, says while his members wouldn’t mind going back to a hybrid model, they don’t believe it’s possible to safely hold in-person classes.

“All of a sudden we’re going face to face 5 days a week. I now have 30 desks back in my room, while I can only fit 10 kids. So I’m going to have 20 to 25 kids in a room, now you’re going to have 300 kids at a time in the cafeteria that are going to be setting a foot and a half apart– social distancing now in Hollidaysburg is a foot and a half,” Russel said.

WTAJ has contacted the district superintendent’s office for a response, but we have yet to hear back.

