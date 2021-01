BELLWOOD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pete Weeks, Esq. will formally announce his candidacy for Blair County District Attorney Tuesday at the U.S. Hotel & Tavern in Hollidaysburg.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the event is limited to campaign staff and a handful of invited supporters. It will not be open to the public.

The announcement will be broadcast live on Facebook via the ‘Pete Weeks for District Attorney’ page starting at noon.