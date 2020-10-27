PETA offers $5K reward for information regarding drowned dog

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — PETA is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for any new information about the dog that drowned in Raystown Lake last week.

The animal was found floating in the water with a rope tied around its neck that was tied off to a large rock near the Tatman Run boat launch. Police say the dog was female, weighing 100 pounds, white, and possibly a pitbull mix.

The dog had no collar or markings to provide police with any information. Anyone with information to help this investigation is asked to call PSP Huntingdon at 814-627-3161.