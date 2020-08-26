PETA calls on US Attorney after local butcher shop receives another citation

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local butcher shop is facing another citation by the United States Department of Agriculture after being accused of inhumanely killing animals.

With their most recent citation, Pudliner Packing has been cited four times with the most recent citation coming on August 11.

Pudliner was cited three times between July 2018 and January of this year after two cows and a pig remained conscious after repeated shots to the head.

PETA adds that one cow remained conscious even after its throat was cut, all violations of the Humane Methods of Livestock Slaughter Act.

A USDA report, released on August 11, describes their most recent citation of a cow that was shot three times before being rendered unconscious on the fourth shot.

“Their approach to just slapping this facility on the wrist over and over again is not getting the message through to the slaughterhouse. We encourage people, regardless of the cause of these animals continue to be shot in the head over and over…if people are bothered by it, we encourage them to simply stop eating these and to choose healthier, humane vegan options,” said Daniel Paden, Vice President of Evidence Analysis with PETA.

Paden says PETA has reached out to US Attorney Scott Brady’s office asking for an investigation.