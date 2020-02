JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — PETA is calling for a federal investigation into a Johnstown meat processing company after the U.S. Department of Agriculture cited inhumane animal conditions.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Pudliner Packing has been cited three times over the last three years for improperly killing animals.

Pudliner Packing is now in an abeyance period, where they will have increased inspections over the next 90 days.