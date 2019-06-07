Pet Patrol Lexie

Lexie is a 12 year old Jack Russell that came to the Central Pennsylvania Humane because her owner passed away. She was not very socialized with other animals, but has progressed quite well at the shelter. She still is probably suited best for a home with no other pets. A single person may also be the best owner as she becomes a bit possessive of her person. If you would like more information on Lexie you can call 942-5402 or visit the shelter.
Coming up on Father’s Day weekend is Paws in the Park at the Morrison’s Cove Park in Martinsburg. This fun event has plenty of activities and you can bring your leashed pet along with you. There will be some animal entertainment shows, a car show and a chicken barbecue. There will also be the first ever Tunes and Brews event that Saturday night at Lakemont Park. To find out more click here.