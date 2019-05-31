Pet Patrol Buddy

Meet Buddy. He is an 11 year old Puggle. He recently just came to the Central Pennsylvania Humane Society. He seems to love walks and car rides and seems to get along with other cats and dogs. If you would like more information on Buddy you can call 942-5402 or visit the shelter.
Coming up on Father’s Day weekend is Paws in the Park at the Morrison’s Cove Park in Martinsburg. This fun event has plenty of activities and you can bring your leashed pet along with you. There will be some animal entertainment shows, a car show and a chicken barbecue. There will also be the first ever Tunes and Brews event that Saturday night at Lakemont Park. To find out more click here.