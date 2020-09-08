Pet adoptions increase since pandemic

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The pandemic put a strain on all of us since it hit Pennsylvania, but it had its benefits, too.

More furry friends than ever are finding homes as many search for a best friend during times of isolation.

The Central PA Humane Society, like many other adoption centers, has experienced an increase in adoptions.

The Central PA Humane Society, Shelter Manager, Theresa Shirley explains that she thinks there is a rise in adoption because people are home more.

“Animals are very theraputic as well so they offer people who are home alone or home for extended periods of time some sort of companionship,” Shirley said.

The Central PA Humane Society says dogs are the main animals getting adopted in their shelter.

The number of dogs in their facility is down far less than last year.

“COVID really did help some of our dogs that were here for a long time period of time into homes,” Central PA Humane Society, Director of Finance, Casey Brennan said.

There are still plenty of cats at the shelter still looking for homes.

Shirley said it is a big decision when adopting a pet.

“Look at the big picture of the animal you’re adopting and the care and commitment they are going to need,” Shirley said.

The Central PA Humane Society wants the community to keep adopting pets so that they can find their forever home.