Personal finance courses get a boost in Pennsylvania schools

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signs an executive order for his administration to start working on regulations to bring Pennsylvania into a nine-state consortium that sets a price and limits on greenhouse gas emissions from power plants, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 in Harrisburg, Pa. The move is part of Wolf’s effort to fight climate change in the nation’s fourth-biggest emitter of greenhouse gases. (AP Photo/Marc Levy)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania will require public schools to allow students to apply personal finance class credits toward high school graduation requirements.

Gov. Tom Wolf signed the bill this week and it will take effect in the 2020-21 school year.

Under the new requirement, a student who successfully completes a high school course in personal finance will be allowed to apply up to one credit to satisfy social studies, math, business education or family and consumer science requirements for graduation.

Advocates say personal finance courses should be encouraged to help high schoolers learn to make wise financial choices.