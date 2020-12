STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A person of interest is being sought after for damage that was done to a parking garage in State College.

State College police report that the person pictured was involved with damage done to the Pugh Street Parking Garage at around 9:35 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3.

Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is asked to contact the State College Police Department at (814) 234-7150, by email or submit an anonymous tip through their website.

THE LATEST: