Permits granted in Clearfield County for new waste landfill

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa (WTAJ) — A new municipal waste landfill in Boggs Township has been given the needed permits to begin construction in Clearfield County.

The PA Department of Environmental Protection issued permits to PA Waste LLC for construction of a new 5,000 tons-per-day, double-lined, municipal waste landfill along Route 153, just about seven miles southeast of Clearfield.

“DEP has conducted a thorough review of permits required for this facility, considering substantial public comment in the process,” said Marcus Kohl, director of DEP’s Northcentral Regional Office. “After determining that all requirements have been met and assuring that the required bonding is in place, we have issued the permits necessary through our Waste Management and Waterways and Wetlands programs for the construction of the facility.”

The proposed landfill facility will be on an 845-acre lot. The waste disposal limits will take up about 217 acres.

The Municipal Waste Permit requires that the facility be constructed and begin operation within five years of the date of issuance, or the permit will be voided. In addition, DEP continues to perform technical review on other permits, which must be obtained prior to the construction of the facility.

