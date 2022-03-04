CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Peppa Pig’s Adventure is coming to Johnstown’s 1st Summit Arena this May.

The loveable, little piggy, Peppa, is bringing the Peppa Pig Live! show to Johnstown on Friday, May 20.

The show will be a 60-minute musical to feature Peppa Pig and George as they take a camping trip in the woods. Along with some of Peppa’s school friends, the show will include singing, dancing, games, and more.

“We can’t wait to bring this delightful and captivating show, featuring such beloved characters, to audiences across the country,” says Stephen Shaw, tour producer and co-president of Round Room Live. “We’re proud to offer the most engaging and memorable family experiences for live entertainment fans of all ages.”

The show will begin at 6 p.m. with doors opening at 5 p.m. Tickets are $28, including tax and fees. Tickets are available online via ticketmaster.com and at the 1st Summit Arena Box Office, which is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.