BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A large group of truck drivers traveled through Bedford County Friday on their multiday trek to Washington D.C. to protest COVID-19 mandates.

The People’s Convoy passed through Breezewood just before 4 p.m. where they exited off of I-76 East to take I-70 East toward Hagerstown, Maryland. This is the 10th day of an 11-day journey that first began on Feb. 23 in Adelanto, California. They reportedly plan to arrive in Washington D.C. on Saturday evening.

Over 200 people reportedly gathered to watch and support the truckers. Many of the convoy’s vehicles displayed American flags and various messages that read “We are a united voice for freedom” and “We will not comply!!” State police assisted with the flow of traffic as the trucks made their way through the area.

People’s Convoy 2022 traveling through Breezewood, Pa

The group is calling for the COVID-19 National Emergency Declaration which they say lead to overreaching mandates to be lifted across the country. The declaration was established in March 2020 and extended in March 2021.

“The People’s Convoy continues to grow in numbers and support as we peacefully cross the country in unity. The People’s Convoy has been diligent in our message and purpose,” a statement read on their website. “We encourage truckers and supporters to officially join The People’s Convoy along our route.”

The Feb. 26 statement also says the group is demanding government accountability through congressional hearings.

The long-distance protest comes as many states have begun to lift their masking requirements as well as other COVID-19 related restrictions. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also released updated its guidance on Feb. 25 where they informed that most Americans can safely “take a break” from wearing masks.

There’s currently no update from the White House on whether the emergency declaration will be extended for a second time.