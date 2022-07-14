CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – After 18 years in Boalsburg, the People’s Choice Festival of Pennsylvania Arts and Crafts is back, but this time in a new location.

2022 marks the 19th year for the People’s Choice Festival in Centre County. This year, visitors are experiencing the festival at Grange Park in Centre Hall.

The festival kicks off on Thursday, July 14, and will be open for visitors to experience until Sunday, July 17.

This is the first people’s choice festival back, since 2019. The festival took two years off during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers said even with the new location if you come to the festival you will still be able to experience artists and vendors just like before.

“You can find very fine art, whatever kind of art you’re into, it’s here and it’s fine quality artwork,” Co-Director John Madison said.

This year’s festival will feature 160 artists, over 40 food vendors, and live music performances. This year’s event also includes one new element. For the first time, visitors can camp at Grange Park for the duration of the festival.

“We were so excited for the number of people we parked already today on a Thursday. So you can imagine what the weekend’s gonna be like,” Co-Director Cindy Rockey said.

Admission to the festival is free, but parking is six dollars per day. More information about the festival can be found here.