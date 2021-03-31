People’s Choice Festival among latest Centre County festival cancelled

BOALSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Following suit with the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts and Philipsburg Heritage Days, the People’s Choice Festival has decided cancelled their festival for the second consecutive year.

The committee of the Festival says the decision ultimately was not in their hands.

“Given the guidelines we will be operating under, and with respect to the site, we’ll not be able to host special events, summer camps, or school groups until the fall season… This means that summertime use of the PA Military Grounds for the festival will not be possible for 2021,” an email from Tyler Gum, the Site Administrator at the Pennsylvania Military Museum, said.

The PA Military Grounds and the Pennsylvania Military Museum in Boalsburg are state-owned entities, and organizers said they had “no choice but to abide by their rules.”

Organizers say they considered changing the venue to the Grange Fairgrounds potentially, and hoped to have a festival this year, but felt they would not have enough time to adequately put the festival together.

They have already begun planning for the 2022 festival, organizers confirmed, which includes preparing a mailing to all artists, food vendors, specialty food vendors and wineries, as well as the booth fee and a 2022 application.

The festival was scheduled for July 8-11 this summer.