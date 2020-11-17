Pens player from Central PA reflects on his journey to Pittsburgh

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Sam Lafferty is no longer a rookie, now heading into his second year with the Pittsburgh Penguins, and this season he’ll be wearing his lucky number, 18, with a whole community rallying behind him.

It’s not every day you see a local athlete make it pro.

“An NHL player, first one in our area to go that far,” Family friend and Galactic Ice operations manager, Hal Badorrek said.

It all started at galactic ice, at just 5-years-old, Lafferty strapped on the skates and got a first look into the world of hockey.

“Just the whole community here at galactic ice, just so instrumental, everyone at the rink I would say had a hand to help to getting me to where I am,” Lafferty said.

Badorrek has been by his side since the beginning.

“Knowing Sam as a youth he was a special kid, more so than other kids, more driven,” Badorrek said.

Sam met his mentor Dave Weaver as he was just beginning his journey.

“He was my coach from the time I was 5 to 18, he had a huge impact on my hockey career and still does till this day,” Lafferty said.

At the time Weaver worked as the hockey director and coach at the rink.

“Sam and I have a special bond with hockey because it’s both of our loves so for sure we are on the phone after games talking through plays and this and that and I’m picking his brain and he’s picking my brain,” Weaver said.

Weaver has coached for 20-years but has only seen Lafferty make it to the top-level… but his talent alone is not what got sam to the NHL.

“His mind and his work ethic was always just really high coupled with being a very good gifted athlete,” Weaver said.

He played on three teams before heading to boarding school in Massachusetts, the Altoona trackers, and mustangs, plus the Hollidaysburg golden tigers.

“Each level has been a big step up and a lot of things you have to learn and get better at,” Lafferty said.

Lafferty was noticed by the team he grew up watching.

The penguins picked him in the fourth round of the 2014 draft, sam just graduated high school.

“It was a dream come true grew up a huge penguin’s fan,” Lafferty said.

Before heading to Pittsburgh, he made a stop at Brown University, where he played for four years.

After college, he signed a deal with the penguins in the minors playing professionally in Wilkes-Barre.

A year later, on October 8th, 2019, making his debut in the steel city.

“It seemed like there was in the hundreds of people there from this area which was so cool to see and that made that night more special for me and my family,” Lafferty said.

No one can deny Sam is an inspiration to any young hockey player, especially those skating around the rink inside galactic ice, no matter where you are from, you can make it.

“It brings shivers to me and a smile to my face to say all of that hard work that he put in and all of his dreams, it came true,” Weaver said.

Sam says he continues to work hard to hopefully become a key player on the penguins. You may even see him back home at galactic ice.