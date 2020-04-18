Pennsylvania’s self-employed assistance application now available

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Since the start of Pennsylvania’s closing of non-essential businesses, those who own their own business or are independently contracted have been waiting for the state to launch the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance page.

Self-employed and independent contractors don’t typical qualify for unemployment compensation, leaving the state to have to create the PUA.

While no official announcment has been made as of this writing, the application has been made live.

To file, you can visit the Unemployment Compensation website by clicking here.

From there, you click on “File a PUA Claim” to begin the process.

Due to possible demand on the site, they report you may experience delays accessing the form. You’re asked to please be patient and continue to try.