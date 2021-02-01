PEMA provides updates on response to snowstorm

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Pennsylvania’s Emergency Management Agency provided their response to the winter storm that has been moving through Pennsylvania.

According to PEMA’s director Randy Padfield, they’ve been monitoring this snow storm before it even came into the U.S.

Padfield says they saw a few accidents overnight, but these incidents had limited impact not having left anyone stranded in the weather for a long period of time.

But if someone were to be stranded, Padfield says they are in contact with Pennsylvania state police to be able to send help need be.

Along with road conditions Padfield says they are also monitoring for power outages and heating failures.

“As this current storm continues to evolve we want everyone to know that we are prepared to respond to any situation that may arise. We also ask that everyone avoid travel if at all possible especially during times when snow fall rates increase significantly,” said Padfield.

If you must travel, Padfield advises going to 5-1-1 PA to asses road conditions.