Pennsylvania Work Zone Speed Camera Going Into Effect

Today is the day that some drivers in Pennsylvania will experience automated work zone speed enforcement. PennDot has created a way to monitor drivers that are speeding through work zones. Unmarked vehicle units will monitor drivers who are traveling 11 miles per hour over the designated speed limit. These units will take a photo of your license plate and bill you accordingly. For the first offense drivers get a warning, then from there the second fine is $75, and then the penalty goes up to $150. As the program continues to develop there will be 17 units placed throughout the state. As of now, there are no units in our area, (District 9) however PennDot says we could see them as more construction zones pop up as the weather gets warmer. Some people argue that this is a tactic for the state to make more money, but PennDot says it’s adding another safety measure other than the safety vest and hard hat to keep workers safe.