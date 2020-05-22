Pennsylvania unemployment up to 15.1 % in April

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry, unemployment rose 9.3 percentage points over the month of April.

Unemployment in the Commonwealth was up to 15.1% last month, increasing by 11 points from last April.

This is the highest rate of state unemployment on record.

Secretary Jerry Oleksiak said he cannot predict what the numbers will look like for May.

“This is again unprecedented times that we’re in. the mitigation efforts are working, the more that we can flatten that curve and get more counties open, the more likely it is that the numbers will change in the right direction,” he said.

The national unemployment rate rose 10.3 percentage points from march to 14.7%.