Pennsylvania unemployment down to 13.1% in May

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) –The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry reported unemployment in the state was down to 13.1% in May, almost a two-point drop from April’s 15.1%.

As of June 15th, more than 90% of Pennsylvanians who are eligible for u-c benefits and filed their weekly claims have received their payments.

The department said the biggest reason some may have delays is answering questions incorrectly.

“Read what we give you thoroughly, do your research on our website or in the pamphlets that we send you, and understand what the program and kinda of understand what the program is getting at. It’s for people who are otherwise attached to the workforce, but just can’t find work, and it’s of no fault of their own,” Director of Compensation Benefits Policy Susan Dickinson said.

The Department will host a virtual town hall on Thursday night to answer general questions about problems applicants are facing.