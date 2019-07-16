Breaking News
Man caught with loaded gun at University Park Airport

Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission approves toll increase for 2020

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) has approved a six percent toll increase for 2020 for both cash and E-Z Pass customers.

The toll increase will take effect at 12:01 a.m. on January 5, 2020 on all sections excluding three western Pennsylvania “cashless” toll plazas.

The most common toll will increase from $1.40 to $1.50 for E-Z Pass customers and $2.30 to $2.50 for cash customers. The cashless toll at Delaware River Bridge westbound will increase from $5.30 to $5.70 for E-Z Pass customers and from $7.20 to $7.70 for Toll-by-Plate customers.

Tolls at PA Turnpike 376 (Beaver Valley Expressway), PA Turnpike 66 (Greensburg Bypass), and the Gateway tolling plaza (milepost 2 near Ohio on I-76) will not be increasing January 5, 2020 due to their toll increase on October 27, 2019.

The PTC says the toll increase is required to “meet escalating debt-service costs associated with the PTC’s annual Act 44/Act 89 contributions to the Commonwealth of PA for transit operations.”

The PTC will post a 2020 trip calculator and toll schedule online in the fall.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss