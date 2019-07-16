Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission approves toll increase for 2020

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) has approved a six percent toll increase for 2020 for both cash and E-Z Pass customers.

The toll increase will take effect at 12:01 a.m. on January 5, 2020 on all sections excluding three western Pennsylvania “cashless” toll plazas.

The most common toll will increase from $1.40 to $1.50 for E-Z Pass customers and $2.30 to $2.50 for cash customers. The cashless toll at Delaware River Bridge westbound will increase from $5.30 to $5.70 for E-Z Pass customers and from $7.20 to $7.70 for Toll-by-Plate customers.

Tolls at PA Turnpike 376 (Beaver Valley Expressway), PA Turnpike 66 (Greensburg Bypass), and the Gateway tolling plaza (milepost 2 near Ohio on I-76) will not be increasing January 5, 2020 due to their toll increase on October 27, 2019.

The PTC says the toll increase is required to “meet escalating debt-service costs associated with the PTC’s annual Act 44/Act 89 contributions to the Commonwealth of PA for transit operations.”

The PTC will post a 2020 trip calculator and toll schedule online in the fall.