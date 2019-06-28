Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission announces E-Z Pass mobile app

(WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) has announced a mobile app for managing an E-Z Pass account.

In an email sent out Friday morning, the PTC says the app is available in the Google Play store and the Apple App Store. The app will allow users to use their mobile device’s camera to make a payment, update payment information, and add new vehicles.

The app will also allow users to review account activity, request additional transponders or mounting strips, update account information, report a transponder lost/stolen, and ask questions about their accounts.

Users can access the app by using the same username and password they use to log in to the E-Z Pass website.

In the email, the PTC sent a video explaining the features of the new app.