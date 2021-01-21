Pennsylvania surpasses 20K deaths one year after COVID-19 hits U.S.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed a grim milestone in the fight against COVID-19 as the state has passed over 20,000 COVID related deaths since the first case hit the United States on January 20, 2020.
According to the DOH, 260 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 20,128.
The DOH reports 5,664 new cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday, bringing state totals to 788,834 known cases.
There are 4,882 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 889 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
Seventy-eight (78) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19. There are 3,520,836 individuals who have tested negative to date.
Our central region has 321 new cases since Wednesday. That brings our total to 53,352 known COVID-19 cases.
The county breakdown is below:
Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:
Bedford: 117 (+2)
Blair: 224 (+1)
Cambria: 353 (+7)
Cameron: 6 (+0)
Centre: 179 (+4)
Clearfield: 80 (+2)
Elk: 30 (+1)
Huntingdon: 103 (+3)
Jefferson: 66 (+1)
Somerset: 153 (+3)
NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 24
COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.
Through Jan. 20:
- 543,329 doses of the vaccine have been administered. Please note that this does include vaccine administration through the CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership.
- There are 366,429 people who have received one dose (partially covered).
- There are 88,450 people who have received two doses (fully covered).
- The math results in 543,329 doses administered.
A spreadsheet of facilities that have received vaccine can be found here.