Pennsylvania surpasses 20K deaths one year after COVID-19 hits U.S.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed a grim milestone in the fight against COVID-19 as the state has passed over 20,000 COVID related deaths since the first case hit the United States on January 20, 2020.

According to the DOH, 260 additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 20,128.

The DOH reports 5,664 new cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday, bringing state totals to 788,834 known cases.

There are 4,882 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 889 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

Seventy-eight (78) percent of Pennsylvania cases have been considered recovered from COVID-19. There are 3,520,836 individuals who have tested negative to date.

Our central region has 321 new cases since Wednesday. That brings our total to 53,352 known COVID-19 cases.

The county breakdown is below:

Total COVID-19 related deaths by county:

Bedford: 117 (+2)

Blair: 224 (+1)

Cambria: 353 (+7)

Cameron: 6 (+0)

Centre: 179 (+4)

Clearfield: 80 (+2)

Elk: 30 (+1)

Huntingdon: 103 (+3)

Jefferson: 66 (+1)

Somerset: 153 (+3)

NEW LOCAL DEATHS: 24

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.

Through Jan. 20:

543,329 doses of the vaccine have been administered. Please note that this does include vaccine administration through the CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership. There are 366,429 people who have received one dose (partially covered). There are 88,450 people who have received two doses (fully covered). The math results in 543,329 doses administered.

