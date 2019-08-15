Superior Court upholds ruling to reinstate lawsuit against Altoona-Johnstown Diocese

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Superior court upheld a ruling to re-instate a lawsuit filed against the Altoona-Johnstown Catholic Diocese Wednesday.

The Diocese submitted an appeal to the full court after the initial ruling in June. That ruling stated even though the lawsuit was dismissed because the statute of limitations had run out, it’s a jury’s perogative to decide whether the statute of limitations can be waived.

The plaintiffs, who were victimized as children, are expected to testify that they believe the statute does not apply in their cases because of a cover up by the diocese.