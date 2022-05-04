HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — A Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) have arrested Trooper Joseph W. Czachorowski on illegal controlled substance charges.

The 44-year-old, who was stationed with Troop K in Philadelphia, was arrested Wednesday, May, 4 after a U.S. postal inspector intercepted a package addressed to Czachorowski that contained steroids. Thirty oxymetholone pills and two vials of trenbolone acetate were found inside the package. A search warrant was also issued and police found additional controlled substances at his residence.

Czachorowski has been charged with misdemeanor counts of possessing a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, marijuana possession and instruments of crime.

While the investigation is ongoing, Czachorowski has been suspended without pay pending the resolution of the criminal charges brought against him. He’s been with PSP since Nov. 2014.

Czachorowski is out on bail and has his preliminary hearing scheduled for May 17.