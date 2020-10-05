Pennsylvania sees uptick in domestic abuse cases during COVID-19 pandemic

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and what started as just 24 hours of unity in the early 80’s has changed into 31 days of education and important conversations that can save lives.

There are never excuses for domestic abuse, whether it’s physical or emotional, but the pandemic is a possible explanation for why there’s an uptick in cases because being at home is not safe for everyone.

Since the pandemic hit Pennsylvania, Victim Services Director Ashley Gay Vocco said their requests for emergency shelter have increase because violence at home has gotten worse, and protection from abuse orders are also up.

“We have seen at the hospital level, they’ve seen more serious instances of abuse coming to seek medical attention since the pandemic has started,” she said.

Vocco said, sometimes, a victim doesn’t leave the abuser due to physical threats and mental manipulation, such as cutting out friends and family.

“Domestic abuse isn’t the black eye and the swollen lip like we see on the one-hour crime TV shows. There’s a lot more to it, and a lot of domestic abuse isn’t physical,” she said.

According the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence, the Commonwealth helped more than 2,600 victims in a single day last year, but lost 112 people to domestic violence.

“We know that there’s so many more who probably are not reaching out for help, whether they’re unable to, unaware that there is help, or they’re just not ready yet,” Vocco said.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, Victim Services has a phone and texting line that can help anyone who needs it, at 814-944-3585. The new RUSafe app can also connect you with Victim Services, and 911 if necessary.

Aside from those important resources, anyone interested in educating themselves on warning signs, advocacy, or other ways to get involved can participate in victim services’ Webinar Wednesdays, offered virtually around lunchtime every Wednesday.