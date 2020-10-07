Pennsylvania sees surge in mail-in, absentee voters for November election

(WTAJ) — This election year is something we’ve never seen before, including legal battles, an ongoing pandemic, and rising tensions as we get closer to November 3rd.

Total voter registration leading up to this November is at an all-time high.The Secretary of the Pennsylvania State Department said nearly nine million Pennsylvanians already registered, and nearly two and a half million requested mail-in or absentee ballots. That’s one million more than the requested number for the May Primaries. With that increase in both registered voters and mail-in ballots, the Commonwealth is asking for more help to get things done efficiently and without error.

“Pennsylvania has seen more changes to how we vote and how we run elections in this commonwealth in the last year and a half, two years than we’ve seen in over 80 years,” Secretary Kathy Boockvar said.

Boockvar said the legislature has an opportunity to help run the election in the Commonwealth.

“One of them is to allow counties to start pre-canvassing those ballots earlier. One of them is to help them find poll workers, to fill those poll worker vacancies, and make it easier for them to choose from other voters in the county,” she said.

Also in the works are more training for poll workers, safety measures regarding poll watchers, and guidelines to prevent any tension at polling places.

“There are limits on electioneering outside of polling places, distances that they need to keep, and of course, any voter intimidation is illegal,” Boockvar said.

The voter registration deadline for the Commonwealth is October 19th. If you are not voting in person, you may request a mail in or absentee ballot by October 27th. All ballots are due by 8 p.m. on Election Day.