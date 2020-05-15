Pennsylvania reports over 60K COVID-19 cases, 524 in our Central region

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed just over 900 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, pushing state totals under 60,000.

As of Thursday, there are 986 new cases from yesterday, bringing the state total to 60,622. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania confirm at least one case of COVID-19.

Currently, 259,210 people have tested negative.

There are 4,342 COVID-19 related deaths.

There are 524 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our Central Pennsylvania region, 9 more than yesterday.

You can find the county by county breakdown below. Bedford, Cambria, Elk and Somerset all have one COVID-19 related death. Centre County has two COVID-19 related deaths.

Currently, of the 204 reported for Huntingdon County, 143 are reported from the DOC to be inmates and are confined inside of Huntingdon SCI.