Pennsylvania receives $170M in coronavirus relief funding

WASHINGTON, D.C., (WTAJ) — On Wednesday, U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) announced that Pennsylvania will receive $170.65 million in new funding as a result of the latest coronavirus relief package.

The funding, coming from Community Development Block Grants and other U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development programs, will see funds go to multiple counties and various cities in the state.

“I was proud to advocate for Pennsylvania to receive necessary funding to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenges it poses for our families and communities. The Commonwealth will receive $170.65 million in new Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) and other HUD programs to help provide shelter to homeless individuals, increase affordable housing options, develop infrastructure and maintain crucial public services, among other uses. CDBG plays an instrumental role in advancing locally-driven projects that create jobs and contribute to economic growth, and the funding is as important as ever as our Nation battles this pandemic.” Sen. Bob Casey

According to the release from Sen. Casey, State College will receive $305,713, Johnstown will receive $759,641, and Altoona will receive $966,669.