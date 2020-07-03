Pennsylvania National Guard soldiers prepare for deployment to Middle East

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Members of the Pennsylvania National Guard from Cambria County are among 900 PA soldiers who left Fort Indiantown Gap on Friday, July 3, for eventual deployment to the Middle East.

Black Hawk helicopters and aircrews headed to their mobilization station to conduct final preparations for the brigade’s deployment. The brigade along with 500 soldiers from other states will provide army air operations including transport and medivac services.

The National Guard soldiers will head to Texas before leaving for their nine month tour of duty in the Middle East.