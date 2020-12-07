Pennsylvania Military Museum honors veterans of Pearl Harbor

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Today marks the 79th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. As the nation honors World War II veterans, the Pennsylvania Military Museum in Boalsburg held their own tribute.

The ceremony took place between the guns of the USS Pennsylvania, a battleship that was witness to the attack.

Veterans were recognized with a 21 gun salute and the playing of taps.

The director of the museum, Tyler Gum, says in this time of separation, its especially important to connect with those who served.

“Our World War II veterans are aging quickly and many of them are going to be home because of health restrictions or concerns, and you do not want them to be feeling forgotten or lonely,” says Gum.

Gum says they will never forget the sacrifices of our veterans, and they will never forget Pearl Harbor.