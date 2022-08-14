SCHELLSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Lumberjack Championship and Outdoor Show is underway this weekend at Camp Living Water in Schellsburg.

Visitors can see more than thirty of the top lumberjacks in the world as they compete for more than twenty-thousand dollars in the pro-lumberjack competition.

The founder of the competition Zach Brouse says its a great way to create more interest in lumber sports.

“Yeah occasionally we’ll get a couple people out of the crowd who will say hey I wanna try this, I’ve seen this on TV,” says Brouse. “I wanna see it in person. And they’ll reach out to us they’ll get some contacts, see if they can get some equipment and try to get started and we’ll help them out the best we can.”

Plenty of food and craft vendors are on display as well, as they try to include the community as much as possible in the event.