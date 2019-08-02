Pennsylvania Lottery reports record sales, profits

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Lottery had a record year for sales and profits during the 2018-19 fiscal year.

The Lottery sold a record of more than $4.5 billion in games, generating a record profit of $1.14 billion to benefit older Pennsylvanians. It also paid a record of more than $2.9 billion in prizes to winners.

By law, the Pennsylvania Lottery is required to return 25 percent of profits to senior programs.

“The Pennsylvania Lottery is the only state lottery to designate all proceeds to vital senior programs across the commonwealth,” Pennsylvania Lottery press secretary Ewa Dworakowski said. “The Pennsylvania Lottery funds programs that help seniors with things like transportation, property tax, rent rebates, as well as care services.”

The Pennsylvania Lottery generated $49.6 million more for the lottery fund than the previous fiscal year.