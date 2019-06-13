BLAIR COUNTY (WTAJ) — A police memorial service is being held next week to honor fallen officers.
The Pennsylvania Law Enforcement Officer Memorial Service is held each year to honor those who gave their lives protecting the citizens of PA.
Everyone is welcome to attend the service.
It will be held at the Blair County Memorial site in front of the county court house.
The service will be on June 20th starting at 6 p.m., rain or shine.
