Pennsylvania issues guidance about new mail-in ballots

Pennsylvania’s state elections agency is providing guidance to county officials about the state’s new law allowing people to vote early by mail for any reason.

The Department of State on Friday issued the six-page document that describes the new rules and offers suggestions about how to administer them.

The new law goes into effect for this year’s April 28 primary.

Voters can apply at county elections offices for mail-in ballots and can cast their ballots at that time.

Absentee ballot applications for the April 28, 2020 primary election must be received by your county election office by 5pm on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

When you apply for an absentee ballot:

You must provide a driver’s license number if you have one, or the last 4 digits of your Social Security Number.

If you do not have a driver’s license or Social Security Number, you must submit a copy of an acceptable photo ID.

You may provide this information to your County Board of Elections over the phone, by email, or mail.

For even more information, you can visit VotesPA.com by clicking here.

