Pennsylvania hunters killed record 4,653 black bears in 2019

HARRISBURG (AP) — Wildlife authorities say Pennsylvania hunters killed 4,653 black bears last year, setting a new record over the course of the three-day opening weekend.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission said Monday the total is far above last year’s total of 3,153.

Game commission officials had sought an increase given the statewide bear population of about 20,000.

An official said there were 30 days of bear hunting across all bear seasons for the first time since 1931.

In the extended season, hunters went on to take an additional 810 bears. In some of these areas, the combined harvest reached levels considered to be too high.

Pennsylvania’s previous top bear seasons occurred in 2011, when 4,350 bears were killed, and the 4,164 killed in 2005. Officials said bad weather, especially on opening day, had reduced the total in recent years.