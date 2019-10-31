1  of  2
Pennsylvania Highland Community College president resigns

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The president of the Pennsylvania Highland Community College has resigned from his position, effective Friday, November 1, 2019.

The board of trustees sent a release today, stating that they have accept Dr. Walter Asonevich’s resignation as President. They recognize and thank Dr. Asonevich for his commitment and efforts during his tenure over the last twelve years.

The board announced with the resignation that they will be led by the experienced President’s Cabinet with Lorraine Donahue, Vice President of Finance and Administration, as acting chairperson while they find their next president.

