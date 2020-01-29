Pennsylvania has early primary envy, plots to move up date

A voter drops a ballot into a ballot drop box Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in Seattle. Voters in Washington state have a crowded ballot to fill out for this week’s election, with a referendum on affirmative action and an initiative on the price of car tabs among the things they are being asked to decide. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania wants to be a player in the presidential primary, instead of an afterthought.

The state Senate on Wednesday approved a bill that would move up Pennsylvania’s presidential primary elections by five weeks, starting in 2024.

That would make it the third Tuesday in March, rather than what current law dictates, the fourth Tuesday in April.

The bill goes to the state House of Representatives. Critics say Pennsylvania’s presidential primary clout is often diminished by its relatively late vote.

This year, Pennsylvania’s primary election is April 28, among the last states, despite Pennsylvania’s having the fifth-most pledged delegates in the competitive Democratic presidential nomination contest.