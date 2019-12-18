Pennsylvania Game Commission still investigating viral deer video

BROOKVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is continuing to investigate the viral video that depicted two teens abusing a wounded deer, they confirmed in a Facebook post Wednesday.

“The investigation surrounding two individuals who were recently depicted in a video assaulting a deer continues,” the post says. “State Game Wardens are still diligently working with local law enforcement officials and the Pennsylvania State Police to conduct a thorough and proper investigation, including reviewing all potential evidence associated with the case.”

The Game Commission says that they can’t comment on specifics of the investigation at this time due to the ongoing legal process.

The Game Commission is asking for patience and understanding during the investigation.

“We encourage you to not allow the negative actions of two individuals to consume every post exhibiting many positive examples of work being done within our agency on behalf of wildlife in our state,” the post reads.

The investigation comes after two teens were seen in a viral video abusing a wounded deer earlier in the month.