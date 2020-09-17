Pennsylvania Game Commission honors Flight 93 passenger with new memorial

SHANKSVILLE Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission announced on their social media account Thursday the creation of a memorial dedicated to a Flight 93 passenger on State Game Lands 093.

After the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, the number “093” was transferred to the State Game Lands in proximity to the crash site of United Flight 93 as well as the planes flight path in dedication of those who lost their lives.

One of the passengers onboard Flight 93 was Richard J. Guadagno, a biologist and law enforcement officer with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. A newly constructed memorial by the Game Commission in dedication to Officer Guadagno now resides at the parking area of the Flight 93 National Memorial along Johnson Bottom Road, near Route 30.

A hiking trail was also constructed that begins and ends at the memorial named the “Guadagno Trail”. The Game Commission plans to treat the memorial as a cemetery and will maintain it as such.