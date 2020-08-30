Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission investigating fish kill in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A fish kill and a strong odor from some areas of the Frankstown Branch of the Juniata River is drawing the attention of Blair County residents.

People posted pictures on social media today from various areas of Blair Township—from the monastery bridge to behind the Frankstown Elementary School.

A spokesperson from the PA Fish and Boat Commission confirmed that a fish kill did occur, but said he doesn’t any information about the cause.

“We are aware that earlier today there were between twenty and thirty carp found deceased in that area of the river,” said Mike Parker of the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission.

“At this point we’re working with the State Department of Environmental Protection to determine whether there was a pollution event or whether the cause of the fish kill was natural and that investigation will continue over the next several days.”

Mike Parker says possible causes include excessive heat and rising water temperatures.

As they continue investigating, the commission asks that anyone who notices abnormalities report them to the fish kill hotline.